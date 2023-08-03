Going to banks, grocery stores, insurance companies, retail stores and more I’m asked how are you today?
I usually respond that my knee and back hurt to make folks understand they aren’t my doctor.
Then when leaving they say, “Have a good day.” They don’t mean it, because they want to get to the next customer.
Many companies on the internet now ask for your birthday to secure what you want to buy.
Why? They also throw in six or seven numbers you have to verify that you are not a robot and now may ask for your username and password. Then you are passed to a recording that tells you that the forthcoming call will be recorded.
Wait, you are then passed to a recording that says all of our agents are busy and they are putting you in a lineup so they can call you back. And you are transported via babel to a far away country and spoken to in broken English. Then they have the audacity to ask if you want to take a survey.
Mail or wifi scams are silly questions that look official but ask for you to get electric, gas, water, auto warranties and the like.
Some of their stupid questions are in writing. Most don’t have any relationship to me, like join the international rescue committee or feed somebody in outer Mongolia. Asked, “Do you know a good doctor, lawyer, engineer?” Of course — me.
When asked to take a wellness test, I said sure. They asked if I lived on floor, sure. Do I have an animal, no.
Then they asked if I had anything else to tell and I said I am a nudist.
Click!
Bruce Waldman
Neshannock Township
