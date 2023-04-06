“Legally Blonde” was a fantastic play at Neshannock High School with a wonderful cast and workers. It’s about a young lady enrolling at Harvard Law School. Funny with great dancers, songsters and supports from the director to back stage was just great.
As a graduate of HLS myself, my personal memories floated through my head. The first day was lectured by President Erwin Griswold who said to look left and right. He said one of us would die by suicide and it happened my first year. He later became Attorney General of the U.S.
My first class was on a hot August day for criminal law. The door was locked and a fellow said he sent for a key. I said I hope the professor was good, and he said he hoped so too. It was Alan Dershowitz, a great American attorney who represented Donald Trump at his first impeachment trial.
HLS started in 1817, the oldest and largest by class to this date. However, women weren’t allowed until 1950 but now dominate the student body.
99 percent of HLS grads pass the bar and most end up as an attorney or judge. I had a roommate, Stuart Eizenstat, who helped Julian Bond become part of Georgia government and President Carter had him lead in policy issues to become president. Stuart served under Clinton as Ambassador of the American Union, and ended as U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury. He still writes books, including one on President Carter. And he was the consultant for “The Monuments Men.”
Another roommate was Eugene B. Strassburger Ill who became a judge in Allegheny County and ended up running 43 judges as chief.
It was a great honor to go there and meet men and women who have made significant contributions to our world.
Bruce Waldman
Neshannock Township
