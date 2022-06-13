Rip Van Winkle was a character in a Washington Irving short story and he slept only 20 years, not 100 years. Then he woke up to find the world had changed. Here is what I think he found.
There were no cars anywhere, but there was a neat comfortable plastic bubble which accepts language for all commands. Almost beam me up, Scottie.
These vehicles run on Kool-Aid. Large vehicles are the same and the bubble knows where to go with super comfort and controls. All vehicles who are breaking an international law become purple. Same for all vehicles. Satellites.
There were no guns anywhere. Just lasers bought through federal laws and a new technology could find any laser bought legally at any time. Satellites.
Medicine made great advances in cancer, deadly viruses and bacteria which can be fixed in a quick time avoiding chemotherapy or other torturous items while Rip slept. Wars are over and relegated to history books where teachers can teach anything they want. Four in 100 rulers are deemed psychopaths, per a Harvard study he read before sleeping, are destroyed by a new NATO world agreement. All vehicles are equipped with a new technology that determines if the driver has too much alcohol or has drugs in their system, the vehicle won’t run and sends a signal to the closest police bubble.
He found that the online banking statements of politicians from dog catcher to all three branches of the federal government are online, all of them. No screening so we can see.
Rip learned that worldwide wifi from smart phones is global. And phones have a steel wall for consumer protection except politicians.
Rip, let us see in another 20 years!
Bruce Waldman
Neshannock Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.