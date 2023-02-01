When Alken submitted a proposal for New Castle’s garbage contract about three years ago, the then-mayor and city council adopted an ordinance they thought would be in compliance with the wishes of ACT 47 committee to get out of garbage collection.
The lady adviser to New Castle suggested Aiken had the best bid because the other two bidders required bins and were not accepted. She was from around Ford City and charged, I hear, $90,000. I was at the adoption meeting to discuss what she saw.
The current mayor and city council have enforced the ordinance accepting Aiken’s proposal for three years, even though some of them were not in office then, but now, Aiken has submitted a new program that has to be accepted or rejected soon.
If you have extra tags, use them because the News article said the city and Aiken are not going to give refunds. After three years, citizens basically followed the tag-garbage ordinance the current Mayor, Mr. Frye, and city council have to still acknowledge and administer it.
But the city doesn’t get a get-out-of-jail-free card. There are numerous citizens holding unusable tags that three years ago were required. I am a landlord with many rental houses and belong to the Lawrence County Real Estate Association. Fifty-two percent of New Castle is renters, and we members hold extra tags to help new tenants and sell existing tenants that required more tags. Our members hold well over 1,000 tags and by not buying them back, the city is hurting our tenants and us, the landlords, because we followed the garbage ordinance.
The city, mayor, Mr. Frye and council have again failed all of us — again.
Bruce Waldman
Neshannock Township
