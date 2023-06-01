Near the end of the editorial in the May 22 edition of the New Castle News, (Bloomberg Opinion: Electric vehicles alone can’t solve climate change), there is a call for “an economy-wide tax on carbon emissions” as an incentive to move all of us to a clean-energy economy.
There are many ways to impose such a tax. Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) believes the best way is to utilize a “carbon cash back” process that places an increasing tax on fossil fuel emissions at the source (mine, well, port of entry) and distributes the proceeds to all Americans as a monthly “cash back” dividend.
For the majority of us, the monthly dividend will more than offset the increased cost of carbon-based products like gasoline and natural gas used for heating. The incentive is finding ways to keep more of the dividend by moving to clean energy alternatives.
In the next little while, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) will be reintroduced in the House. In the last Congress, it garnered 97 Democratic co-sponsors but, unfortunately, no Republican co-sponsors.
For legislation like EICDA to be successful in the long term, there must be bipartisan support. If you can see the value of a carbon cash back tax that minimizes the pain of moving to a green-energy economy and maybe saves a livable planet for our children and grandchildren, I urge you to let Congressman Mike Kelly know that you want him to co-sponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act when it is reintroduced.
Bruce Cooper
Cranberry Township
Group leader, Slippery Rock chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby
