The column by Jay Ambrose (“Dealing wisely with climate change” in the April 3 New Castle News) is a good start and describes several of the actions included in the recently-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure and Inflation Reduction legislation.
All of those solutions to the climate crisis are “carrots” to tempt the public to change pieces of their way of living to include items like heat pump furnaces and water heaters, electric vehicles, rooftop solar panel and battery storage installation — the list goes on.
And while those are all good ideas, citizens can get financial help only if they decide to change their lifestyle by taking advantage of the incentives available.
But, let’s face it, doing nothing is an easier option, less hassle.
What’s needed is a “stick” or two to inflict a little pain for doing nothing.
Putting “a price on carbon” will make products that have a high carbon component in their makeup or their production process more expensive, forcing everyone to look for alternatives to how they spend their money.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby believes that an increasing fee on carbon content or emissions, applied at the source (mine, well, port of entry) that is collected and returned to every American as a monthly “carbon cash back” dividend, will change people’s behavior while minimizing the pain caused by the fee. For the vast majority of Americans, the dividend will be grea
er than the increase in price for carbon-based products. And they will look for ways to keep more of the dividend.
To learn more, go to www.cclusa.org/carbonfee.
Bruce Cooper
Cranberry Township
Citizens’ Climate Lobby — Slippery Rock chapter
