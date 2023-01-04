My active duty husband, a specialist in the Army, is going on an overseas tour. As a result, I have had to move back here to my hometown of Bessemer.
Being the holidays, finding help has been difficult. When I reached out for assistance, however, the exceptional Rev. Mayor Leslie stepped in and helped me complete our move.
This may not sound extraordinary or newsworthy, but during this emotional move and separation from my husband, Mayor Leslie has proven a beacon of what it means to be a man of community and service. And that, editor, is exceptional in these times, and worthy of recognition.
So thank you again, Rev. Mayor, your kindness will always be remembered.
Brittany Harry
Bessemer
