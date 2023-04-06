You are 29 years old. Why run for New Castle school director? I have been asked this question a lot over the last few weeks.
I didn’t think this question would need to be asked. I think sadly the community is used to candidates running for all of the wrong reasons. There shouldn’t be a single candidate running for any reason other than keeping our kids safe and providing them with the best possible public school education. I truly feel that I can bring a neutral and unbiased opinion to all issues/staffing decisions that are presented to the board.
I have no further motive for running other than doing the right thing for the kids in the district. I feel we need to have more of proactive approach to different issues including school safety, state testing, curriculum and staff shortages just to name a few. I feel that the district far too often takes a reactive approach rather than planning ahead of time. I strongly urge all New Castle residents to attend the next pubic school board meeting on April 17 at 6:30 p.m. I also urge everybody to vote in the May primary.
Brandon Cherozzi
New Castle
