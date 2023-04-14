Several times a year, we hear about yet another school shooting. Children are suffering from death, injury, grief and PTSD resulting from this trauma. And for years, legislators have shrugged their shoulders and said, “It is what it is.”
But, thank goodness, one legislator is working to do something about the dangers to children! Yes, Aaron Bernstine is working to protect children from … drag queens?
Can you say, “red herring,” boys and girls?
Bonnie Humphrey
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.