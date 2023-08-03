(In response to a July 19 letter by James Cherozzi Sr. arguing Joe Biden is the only correct choice in 2024.)
I’m sorry Mr. Cherozzi, but I can no longer remain silent while you carelessly print out disinformation to the public on a regular basis.
Everything you mentioned is what this administration is doing.
Who is it that stored government documents unprotected in an open garage, and also in China Town, the UPenn Center, to name just a few locations?
Documents obtained while he was not president. Documents that more than likely were shared with communist countries.
Just look at the money trail. Millions of dollars wired to Biden family members, including LLCs and grandchildren.
Just look at Biden’s policies with China, Ukraine and even deals with Iran.
These are deals that are truly compromising our democracy and hurting us as a free nation. He is selling us out. Four to six more years of this and we will not have a country any longer. People need to pray, and examine their consciences and vote for faith, freedom and family in 2024. This administration has got to go
Barbara J. Lent
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.