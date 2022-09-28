I am writing in regard to the pharmaceutical companies who are being blamed for the high prices for prescription drugs which seniors have not been able to afford.
My son has worked for many pharmaceutical companies since he received his degree in 1986 from Slippery Rock University. He has worked for some of the biggest companies in the U.S. like Johnson & Johnson, Centocar and Pfizer with over 25 years of experience in the field.
I wanted to inform the public that the fault of the higher pricing for medications is not the pharmaceutical companies, but the insurance companies, which are still causing the ongoing issues for seniors.
Pharmaceutical companies are spending billions of dollars to set up labs outside the U.S. to help find cures for major diseases such as several types of cancers, heart and lung diseases and many more health issues going on in many of our countries and beyond.
Audrey Maiella
New Castle
