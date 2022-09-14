There’s thousands of bridges throughout America which take you over rivers, canyons, lakes or whatever the case may be. But God the father has bridged a gap between him and the man in the person of Jesus Christ. This bridge will never collapse, never corrode, never fall. The Support beams are held in place by the power of the blood of Jesus Christ. He was wounded for our transgressions, bruised for our inequities and by his stripes we are healed.
This bridge will never let you down, but a perfect bridge that leads to the father Jesus says I am the way, the truth and the light no one comes to the father but by me.
This bridge will never freeze before road surface or be salted, it will be everlasting to the everlasting. It will never have a weight limit because Christ is omnipotence of all powerful.
This bridge has a sign before crossing come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me. For I am meek and lowly in heart: and you shall find rest unto your souls. Read Matthew 11:28-30.
There’s many roads across America that go anywhere. Can’t make it on one road, go another. Only one road to heaven. According to the scripture, it’s narrow. Stay on it and it lends to life. Wide is the gate that leads to the destruction many will choose the wrong road. Maybe you started on the narrow road, but the enemy got you sidetracked. Come back like this prodigal the father still loves you. Read Luke 15:11-32. I rode with a fellow years ago. We worked together, telling him how we can go directly to the father through Christ, he said you sound like you have a pipeline to heaven and we do. No one comes to the father, but to me. Draw near to God and he will draw near to you.
Art Herb
New Castle
