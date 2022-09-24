Criticism of President Biden’s “Student Loan Forgiveness Plan” demonstrates another example of GOP hypocrisy.
For instance, conservatives weren’t concerned when the GOP made deep funding cuts to higher education. Conservatives weren’t concerned when colleges raised tuition. Conservatives weren’t concerned when government failed to regulate student loans, and also neglected to strengthen the GI Bill, the National Defense Education Act, and the Higher Education Act of 1965 which provide Americans affordable higher education. Conservatives demonized the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), yet unashamedly accepted millions from the program. Conservatives also suspended concern when they passed the $1.3 trillion tax break for the wealthiest Americans.
Unfortunately, both conservatives and liberals ignored colleges’ refusal to share endowments to lower tuition, and both displayed indifference to wealthy companies that paid zero taxes for years. These lost trillions could have funded more opportunities for workers, lowered tuitions, and provided healthcare and childcare. After conservatives refused to hold the GOP accountable for the massive giveaway to the mega-rich, and after accepting PPP money, these sanctimonious fakes scapegoated millions of young people for their inability to repay lone-shark type debts. Conservatives still remain silent as greedy corporations, predatory loan institutions, and exploitive universities escape culpability.
While liberal policies lack perfection, the GOP’s absent policies and voting record expose callous disregard for Americans. After gutting public education, conservatives voted against the 9/11 Bill for First Responders, the Pact Act that helps vets exposed to toxins, the Inflation Reduction Act that reduces prescription drug prices, and the Infrastructure Bill that funds projects in conservative and liberal communities. Smearing these bills as “radical socialistic spending” didn’t stop unscrupulous conservatives from misleading constituents into believing “they” delivered these popular programs.
For these verifiable reasons, voters should reject the GOP’s self-centered agenda that legitimizes preposterous conspiracies and wastes money on fictional problems like litigating fair elections and pretending that wealthy corporations trickle down gains. Because the GOP ignores authentic problems like exorbitant pharmaceuticals, crushing student debt, underfunded public education, the housing crisis, and the blatant assault on democratic ideals, voters must elect Democrats who still embrace democracy and pass bills that assist working-class Americans.
Ann Antognoli
Neshannock Township
