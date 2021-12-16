Dan Martwinski’s Nov. 20 letter requires explanation and verification. Martwinski claims Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $400,000. These “illegals” are innocent children. The $400,000 was only one suggestion in ongoing discussions to correct President Trump’s inhumane separation policy that left fragmented children suffering long-term emotional problems.
“Frightened” conservatives are disingenuous and disconnected from reality. “Disturbing” was Trump siding with Putin, disregarding 17 American intelligence agencies, oozing love for the murderous Kim, praising the thug Erdogan and playing lapdog to the Saudi Prince who dismembered an American journalist. The video of Trudeau, Macron, and Johnson mocking Trump in Buckingham Palace epitomizes “laughingstock.” Biden offers relief to democratic allies.
Conservatives refuse to admit that while Trump promised an infrastructure bill, withdrawal from Afghanistan, and control of the pandemic, Biden fulfilled his promises. More disturbing is inconsistent concern for allies. Conservatives offered lip service when Erdogan massacred Kurdish allies, yet they criticize Biden’s ongoing rescue of Afghan allies.
Facts show that Trump inherited a growing economy. He jeopardized growth by mishandling the pandemic. The Bob Woodward tapes prove Trump intentionally lied to convince Americans that COVID-19 would magically disappear. Had Trump chosen truth, fewer Americans would have died, businesses would have rebounded sooner, prices wouldn’t have inflated, and shelves would be stocked. Biden’s American Rescue Plan curbed Trump’s chaos by bolstering businesses, aiding the unemployed and preventing families from losing homes and going hungry.
While closing the pipeline cost jobs, the infrastructure bill will bring back those jobs and more. America will again lead others away from fossil fuels that pollute humanity’s life-sustaining environment.
Biden offers stability. Emotionally, constitutionally, and spiritually challenged Trump costs lives, weakens America’s institutions, and promotes falsehoods and violence. “Frightening and disturbing” actually are conservatives who support Trump’s mouth-honor to God and country that disguises malevolent alignment with dictators and white supremacists whose goal is to undermine democracy and eliminate “others.”
Ann Antognoli
Neshannock Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.