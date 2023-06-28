This past spring, March Madness basketball players on “underdog” teams made difficult, game-winning shots.
During an interview after the game, one player remarked that he visualized taking the shot hundreds of times.
This reminded me of articles I’ve read where athletes have shared how they began to harness the power of imagination. They identified a challenging situation, they imagined how they could overcome that challenging situation and then they practiced until the imagined behavior become reality. It’s based on the old adage that “practice makes perfect.”
I believe there is one more factor that contributes to imagination. I see this most often in high school athletes. They are motivated by the values instilled by their schools. There’s no “I” in “TEAM.” They are motivated to work as one to succeed for all!
Many people never realize the extent to which they lose the power of imagination in their everyday lives. Those that harness the power of imagination, in my opinion, are those that identify a challenging situation, imagine how they can make it better for everyone, practice until the imagined behavior becomes reality and, ultimately, win.
Angelo and Donna Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
