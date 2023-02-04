Many think that the future is a far-off land that has nothing to do with the here and now.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
This past fall, I began to get ready for winter by turning off and draining the outside water outlets. I was busy raking leaves, which took my attention away from the water outlets. In the process, I left a water outlet running until the water supply had drained to a point where only dirt mixed with water was flowing from the outlet.
The situation made me think about what it would be like to be without water for an extended period of time. It made me think — what if the earth’s water began to disappear? What if a lack of water resulted in conflicts in our country? The farmers would want water for their crops; others would want water for household use. We would face restrictions on the use of water that we currently take for granted, like using water for lawn care, washing cars and growing plants and flowers.
Some states would have to import from other states. Shortages would impact all areas of our current way of life. We’d have to allocate water supply. How would this be done? Who would bear the cost? The people that use the water, the local community, the state governments or the federal government? Several years ago, the state of California faced this very situation.
It’s not too early to practice good habits in the use of our water supply! If you normally drink one-half glass of water, don’t pour a full glass, then dump the rest down the drain. I also heard this advice — do not let the water run while brushing your teeth as it’s a major waste of water. Thank you, on behalf of my wife, Donna and I, my daughter, Garland, and my grandsons, Ben and Izak.
Angelo and Donna E. Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.