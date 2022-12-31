Each day, a team of dedicated educators find the energy and commitment to make a difference in the lives of children.
Those who serve our schools have a profound effect on the future. Without an education, today’s children and youth don’t have a chance at fulfilling the American dream. Every day, educators stimulate learning, share knowledge, develop skills, encourage curiosity and prompt questions in order to give children a chance.
Recently, controversy erupted at our local school district, leaving the impression that the situation was out of control. However, appropriate leadership was provided consistent with the law and board policies.
The board let the people know how much they are valued and respected and that the needs of the student body and the aspirations of the community for its schools are being met.
There are times when all of us feel we have emotionally “run out of gas.” During these times, it’s easy to convince ourselves that no matter how hard we try, nothing that we do will make a difference. At these times, we must all be reminded that our schools are the foundation of our democracy — they keep hope alive and are a valued part of the most important mission in society-developing our great nation’s future generations.
Angelo and Donna E.
Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
