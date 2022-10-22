My wife, Donna, and are traditionalists. We believe that widespread participation in the political process is essential for the fulfillment of ourselves and society in general. However, we also believe that too many people of influence have been depoliticized. They fail to see the connection between their position in society and the political process
Some people ask “Why should we bother? What’s in it for us?” The answer is it’s the right thing to do! When we do the right thing, we become better people! We feel good about ourselves. We feel self-confident, independent, recognized and respected! It is important to realize that in the upcoming midterms Congress will experience unusually high turnover in its membership. The question is, shall we shape our own destiny or shall we allow others to do it for us?
Please vote!
Angelo and Donna E. Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
