Donna and I are extremely proud of our grandsons. Both have graduated from college and have jumped with both feet into the workforce in their respective fields of finance and space.
This got us thinking about space.
It’s clear space travel is real. Satellites continue to prove their value in communications and weather forecasting. Space travel is also leading to exploration of the moon, planets and asteroids, which hold the promise of resources for Earth, and, Congress is currently in the process of conducting a study of extraterrestrial life.
What will be the impact on humanity?
It’s easy to be afraid of the unknown, but as the legendary Vince Lombardi once said — “It’s not whether you get knocked down. It’s whether you get up.”
It’s what I would say to my grandsons, and it’s what we must do.
Go forth and explore, knowing we’ll be knocked down, but also knowing we must get up!
Angelo and Donna E. Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
