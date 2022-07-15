There was a time when we thought that one of the really nice things about our world was that it’s full of people who have all kinds of good intentions, including the desire to do the right thing.
We soon learned, however, that wanting to do, and actually doing, the right thing are two different ‘things.’
Remember when we were in our early teens? We could hardly wait to become adults because we thought it would mean that we could do whatever we wanted to do.
Well, we became adults and we found out that it meant something different.
We became responsible to ourselves.
We became accountable for our actions.
We discovered that we tend to judge ourselves by our good intentions, but others judge us by our actions; and in the end, actions really do speak louder than words.
We also discovered that not being perfect leaves more than enough room for improvement. We know, however, that wanting to improve is certainly important and necessary. But, desire alone won’t make it happen.
All of us in today’s changing society face problems, each demanding from us more than we can give. We once believed that education and jobs would wipe out crime. But the crime rate has risen, not fallen, during a period when we have provided additional schools and better economic conditions. Those who think most seriously about the future are, on the whole, reasonably hopeful about it. We live in a complex world of constant change, increasing demands and more competition than ever before.
Today isn’t like yesterday, and you can bet that tomorrow won’t be like today. We’ve become adults — we’ve learned that not all people are nice and that the future ain’t what we thought it would be. Now, what are we going to do about it?
Angelo and Donna E. Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
