The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Join us for the Shenango Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 9 at the Buhl Park Stage in Hermitage as we come together as a community to fight the disease, honor loved ones and advocate for a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
By joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you’re helping to provide care and support for the more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and over 11 million family and friends providing unpaid care.
In Pennsylvania, there are over 280,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia and over 400,000 caregivers.
Your participation in The Walk to End Alzheimer’s invests in promising research and supports our work to ensure access to treatments for all who could benefit.
We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s. But to get there, we need you.
Join us for the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease. Register today at alz.org/gpawalk.
(Amy Ritzel is the development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter in Pittsburgh.)
