I am not an historian, but I do know one thing. Go back as far as your military history permits, and you cannot point out one example of the United States leaving their own behind — NEVER!
Some feel that concept is common practice, but never for the U.S. Not only do we not abandon our own and others, but we assist in rebuilding and offering aid. Afghanistan is not stuck in the Middle Ages; they have McDonalds there. It is the radical Taliban that clings to barbaric methods.
Biden’s “gutsy and brave” actions have cost loss of life and supplies that can never be recovered. His “fortitude” was on display when he vehemently opposed taking out bin Laden. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates stated Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the last four decades.”
We’ve lost the conflict in Afghanistan for now, but if you think terrorism has been defeated like Biden wants to take credit for, then you may also believe that “Joe” was first in his class at law school.
Terrorism just received recruiting invitations, compliments of our president. Biden has declared that “the war is over.” I’d like to know where I can get some confetti for the ticker-tape parade that Biden will preside over when the peace treaty is signed.
William
Kosciuszko
New Castle
