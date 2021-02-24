“To change the world, we need to face what has become of it. To heal from a trauma, we need to understand the extent of it.” This is a quote from an essay in the New York Times.
I think we can all agree that Jan. 6 was a traumatic experience to watch.
As I walked my dog around the quiet campus of Westminster College that night, I repeated the phrase “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.”
What became of the trauma?
For one thing, it started a wave of separation in our nation that seemed impossible to mend.
A televised impeachment process began that allowed us to relive the horror and see the hate in the eyes of many and the fear in the eyes of those who were outmatched by numbers and weapons.
Although it was difficult to watch, it allowed me to understand the extent of the trauma.
The extent of the Jan. 6 trauma makes it difficult to “move on.” However, we do have the ability to “move forward.”
“Moving on” suggests that we forget. “Moving forward” allows us to remember and use the trauma to make a difference with our future; our children. We can set the example of peace makers.
Watch violent news clips without the presence of children. Don’t expose our children to rhetoric that can be harmful to their upbringing. We must do what we can to change our world for the better.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
