As a young homeowner in the city, I am fully supporting the Home Rule Charter.
My family is always reminiscing about New Castle’s golden years, when downtown was alive with vibrant business and proud citizens. Becoming a Home Rule community can make New Castle a competitive place to have a business and raise a family again.
If New Castle enters receivership and property taxes are significantly raised, I can’t see how the city can compete with other communities to bring businesses back and keep the ones that are still here.
This is an opportunity for the city to make real changes that can improve it’s future, not just the ones we hear about at election time.
Join me and vote yes to the Home Rule Charter.
Thomas Berardi
New Castle
