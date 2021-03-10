Last year, readers participating in the Adult Summer Reading program at the New Castle Library won over $1,000 in prizes. This success was only possible due to the generous contributions of local business who supported the program with donations of gift cards/certificates, merchandise and cash.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most responses to the written requests we mailed out at the beginning of March for prize donations went unanswered, so we are asking that any businesses able to do so consider making a donation.
Please don’t hesitate to contact Donna Maggie, circulation manager, with any questions at dmaggie@ncdlc.org or (724) 658-6659, extension 105. We very much appreciate all of your efforts in the community and look forward to hearing from you.
We also want to express our gratitude to those businesses that have already supported us this year with their generous donations: Coney Island, the Friends of the Library, Gallo’s Italian Villa, Living Treasures “Wild” Animal Park, and Preston Auto Group.
New Castle Public Library
Donna Maggie,
circulation director
