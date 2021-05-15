In regards to the race for the register and recorder position. Tammy Crawford, who has been with the register and recorder office for 27 years, is clearly the most experienced and capable candidate running for the job.
Tammy spent years working on the both recorder of deeds and register of wills sides of our department. This makes her well-versed in both facets of our split office, a unique knowledge that no other candidate possesses.
This is why, to her co-workers and customers, that it’s so pertinent that Tammy make the next logical move to heading our department. It would be a seamless transition, as Janet Kalajainen has personally reared her for the past 27 years and she will maintain that standard of excellence. It cannot be overstated how important experience is as the job demands a firm comprehension of a vast array of law rulings and statutes. This knowledge only comes from years of experience.
Tammy is a salt-of-the-earth person whose moral fiber dictates how she lives her life. She is also one of the most capable, compassionate, selfless and hard-working people you will ever encounter.
Her co-workers can tell you firsthand that she is respected by every customer who walks through our doors. She treats them as important and consistently goes above and beyond.
On May 18, please vote for Tammy Crawford and what she has worked so hard to accomplish here at the register and recorder. She will serve the community with an unbending devotion to the customer.
Michael Catanzaro
New Castle
