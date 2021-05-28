Almost 158 years ago, President Lincoln said of those who gave “the last full measure of devotion” at Gettysburg that “[w]e cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or to detract. The world will little note nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.”
Lincoln’s eloquence is impossible to improve upon. There is nothing that can be said that can surpass the noble sacrifices, dedication, and consecration of those who gave all to uphold our democratic ideals, who gave their lives in war so that following generations could live in peace.
On Memorial Day, we remember those of all generations who did not make it home to their families. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.
We at the Butler VA are privileged to honor the dead by serving the living. Every day, the work we do fulfills President Lincoln’s call to serve those who “have borne the battle,” their families, caregivers, and survivors. It is both a great honor and a great responsibility to serve them as well as they served all of us.
May God bless our honored dead, those currently serving our country in uniform, and all our nation’s veterans.
Kevin Amick
Butler VA director
U.S. Navy veteran
