A big thank-you to the couple who found my bike bag on the Stavich Trail.
On May 20, I went to the bike trail. Leaving New Castle, I arrived in Lowellville to find my bike bag was not on my bike. Did I leave it in my truck’s bed, or did it fall off?
A friend from Lowellville drove me back to New Castle. No bag. Had it fallen off or, worse yet, been stolen?
After searching a bit, I gave up and went home to find a message on my house phone from my sister. A couple had found my bag and used my cell phone to call her. She wanted to meet them to get it it from them. They said not to bother; they would deliver it to my house.
There it was, safe and sound: keys, phone and wallet, all intact on my front porch.
Of course, in the excitement, my sister didn’t get their names. So thanks again to my guardian angels on the bike trail.
John Turk
Hickory Township
