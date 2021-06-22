I would like to recognize and thank the NCPD and Officer Stewart for their creative participation in helping our troubled youth.
We as a community should be more understanding and proactive when it comes to helping the children of our community. After all, they are the next generation and can/will have an impact on our community. They are not monsters, just kids who have made some bad choices and need some guidance.
We should not look down on them, but rather, embrace them and show them compassion and help them progress in a positive way. Often times, they are really good kids who just don’t fully understand the consequences of their actions. With the proper guidance and positive role models in their lives, it can make a big difference.
Forgiveness is the hallmark of true love, and our children are so impressionable, often times only to get in trouble by doing things to try to fit in and be accepted by their peers.
At the end of the day, kids just want to be kids. I strongly believe that with the proper guidance and positive role models that we as a community can bring to them will ultimately determine whether they grow up to become your mailman or sitting in prison like me.
James Masterson
Federal prisoner
FCI Allenwood
