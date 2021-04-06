At this moment we are speechless, lacking words to express our gratitude to all the wonderful people who patronized our local Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department’s yearly Lenten fish fries, especially, this year, since it was all take-outs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kitchen was staffed with the same crew, same menu, but you had to pick it up, take it home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home. We missed visiting with all of you, but we promise you next year will be different. In the meantime, wear your mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.
We worked very hard all year so that we could have indoor eating, but it just didn’t work out — a complete remodeling of our firehall with carpeting, paint both inside and out, new vestibule, shed down to removal of old pine trees. Several new projects are in store for this spring and summer.
“Thank you” just doesn’t seem enough, but it was because of you that we were able to accomplish all these projects. Your private donations, eating our delicious fish dinners were immensely helpful. Your thoughtfulness and generosity was so much appreciated more than you could ever imagine. Keep in mind this is a volunteer fire department and it is one beautiful, devoted group of firemen and women who are one big hard working family. They are there for each and everyone of us at a moment’s notice.
It has been a pleasure for Walter and I to work with these wonderful volunteers. We are honorary members, so we don’t do fires. We are considered Grampa and Gramma.
A special thank you to the New Castle News for the superb coverage, great job!
Eleanore & Walter Patton
Edinburg
