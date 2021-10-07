After reading The People’s Voice in the Saturday, Aug. 28, New Castle News, I have a comment about UPMC Jameson also.
Went there about noon on a weekday with several injuries from a serious fall onto a concrete floor. My injuries included a somewhat smashed face, open forehead, nose and upper lip. No one looked under the blood-soaked paper towels I was holding on my face to see how bad I was. Didn’t look, didn’t care.
Finally, I asked for ice packs to hold on my face and knees. Blood on my clothes, in my hair, eyes, etc. Didn’t even care to look and see if I still had a nose or possibly glass in my eyes from my glasses. You would think someone in their 80s would get a quick look. Not at Jameson. Not one individual came over to check on me.
After four hours or so, it was finally my turn. Sewed up my forehead and nose, didn’t bother with my lip — just stuck some glue on it. Therefore, I’m left with a lump on my upper lip.
I’ll drive a little farther to a more professional, caring ER if either of us need care. There sure wasn’t any “care” at Jameson.
Donna Frederick
Shenango Township
