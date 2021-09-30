I’m new to the community, serving as your New Castle Public Library director. I’m writing to share something wonderful I discovered when I began working here.
In most public libraries, there is a little corner where the Friends of the Library sell used books.
When I heard about our Book Cellar, I imagined something similar. I was wrong! The first day I visited the Book Cellar I felt like a character in a Harry Potter novel. The door opened into a huge room full of books, magazines, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, jewelry and more!
I have decided our Friends of the Library spin straw into gold. They accept donated books and items, keeping them out of the trash, resell them, and use the proceeds to benefit our library.
Our Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers.
It’s easy to join; just ask for the membership form next time you visit the library or the Book Cellar. I joined and discovered I get a free book from the Cellar each month; One more pleasant and unexpected surprise from our Friends.
Oct. 17 to 23 is National Friends of Libraries Week. Not only is it the perfect opportunity to give our Friends a big shout out for all they do to support our library — a valuable community resource — but there will be special sales in the Book Cellar.
It is a pleasure to work with our Friends, and to be a Friend.
Carly Searcy
New Castle
