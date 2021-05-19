Dollar General should not be given the green light to enter residential zones and the historic district.
City council, your community values its neighborhood and historic district. Who do you represent? It is your duty to protect existing residential zones yet, you ignored the wishes of that neighborhood — who pleaded with you.
You have a responsibility to the taxpayers who invested in their home for years — a corporate box store has never entered a residential zone in the city — yet you broke the ordinance to accommodate this “retail giant” who has no shortage of places to go. You act like you should care for them rather than doing your job and representing the residents. You placed Dollar General above your tax-paying residents.
Your historic district is unique, valued and recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It took a district that was cohesive (not chopped up with new commercial buildings to achieve this designation). Yet, you toss it aside and add a commercial overlay that will destroy the historic district because it will lose the reason it made it on the National Register.
What have you done to work with the community to preserve this historic district? Over the years the city has done little. Its basic zoning ordinance is not being followed. CDBG grants have not been used for preservation in the district.
Dollar stores will have no problem adding more stores to their 11,000. But you are creating a city that cares less for its people and its historic district. The reason you are in your seat is to serve the people.
Consultants from Homestead were hired by the city. They said to “Preserve your North Hill and work with your Historical Society.”
HARB saved houses, consulted the design of North Street and Mill bridges with PennDOT.
Other preservationists preserved houses — it is the city’s job to respect and work with these communities and following the basic zoning ordinance.
Traditional neighborhoods can have small neighborhood businesses, but not big box stores.
Five city residents on city council are to represent the people.
Other cities such as Clover, South Carolina, and Mesquite, Texas, have denied approval of Dollar General when the residents opposed it. There is no reason this cannot be revoked.
Audrey Przybylski
New Castle
