The main purpose of the home rule system is to provide an additional source of revenue — Earned Income Tax (EIT).
This tax will only affect those who work. Currently, New Castle’s main source of income is real estate tax for those who own property in the city.
As the former mayor of the City of New Castle, I served under the strong mayor form of government for 12 years. As an elected official, I was held accountable on a daily basis. I had an open-door policy to anyone who had a problem. In addition, the city was — and still is — under Act 47, a financially distressed community.
The seven-member commission chose to address a new form of government. They want to:
•Elect a part-time mayor who will serve as president of city council
•Have seven city council members instead of five
•Hire a deputy mayor (Why?)
•Hire a non-elected city administrator who will be responsible for the daily operations of the city.
Can you imagine the potential cost to the people of New Castle?
Back in the 1960s, the city had such a local organization. They hired a non-elected city administrator responsible for the daily operations of the city, During this time, they decided to adopt a strong mayor form of government. Why change now?
This is my personal point of view: Keep the strong mayor form of government.
Anthony Mastrangelo
Former New Castle mayor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.