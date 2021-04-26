American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 near Cincinnati as a Christian girl’s scout-type program with the mission to “build women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country.”
Today, 36 years later, the organization has spread across the nation and beyond to 15 other countries, claiming more than 52,000 members that range from age 5 to 18.
In the fall of 2013, AHG troop PA0423 was formed near New Castle, meeting in the New Covenant EPC building. Now, almost eight years later, the troop is still going strong, meeting Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to work on badges and patches, learn life skills, attend special events or volunteer in service projects.
Under the loving and untiring guidance of the volunteer leaders, the girls of troop PA0423 have studied everything from cooking to CPR, scrapbooking to self-defense. They have gone on camping trips where they have learned how to build fires, pitch tents and fish. They have volunteered at local organizations like the Alpha-Omega center and the First Presbyterian Church of New Castle with their Glory Grille.
Every girl who has participated in AHG has made unforgettable memories as they’ve learned skills, played games and served their communities alongside their friends I have participated since the beginning of this troop, when I was only in third grade. Now I’m one of the oldest girls in the troop, and I will forever be thankful for my opportunity to be a part of this life-shaping program. I have learned skills, made memories, and developed friendships that will last a lifetime, and I hope to continue to play a role in furthering this organization for years to come.
Do you know a school-aged girl who would enjoy all that the American Heritage girls program has to offer? Contact New Covenant EPC at (724) 652-8062.
Anastasia Brown
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.