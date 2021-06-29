What has happened to Greenwood Cemetery?
I took my 96-year-old grandmother to visit the grave site of her parents. I’m embarrassed to say it’s been five years since we’ve made this journey. Last time we were at Greenwood, it was in rough shape and I did research at that time about its condition.
I was not prepared for what we saw today.
The cemetery has not been mowed this year. We walked through waist-high (at some points) grass. I could see the look of worry on her face, but we tracked forward. We are taught to respect our elders, but what about our elders that are no longer with us? Do we not deserve the same respect in death as we do in life?
Greenwood has wonderful stories of New Castle’s past, shouldn’t it be a beacon of light for all to learn from?
Amy Witman
Austintown, Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.