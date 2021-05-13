Wow! Front page, bold print, large picture — it appears our newspaper is resorting to controversy and negativity to attract readership.
Not surprising, only telling one side of the story about the proposed store on Highland Avenue. The recent headlines would lead one to believe that the entire city is against it when actually it is the opposite.
The News covered all the past meetings, witnessing the previous city council approving it.
They also saw the letter of support from current city council and mayor. What they did not include in the article are the hundreds of residents in support of the store. Apartment dwellers, retirees and people without cars living in the immediate area who will benefit.
Maybe the writers should walk the neighborhoods talking to people who would welcome the store, like I did. Within six blocks in the overlay, there are over 50 apartment complex dwellers, not to mention the many house renters in the area. Are these people not going to benefit?
The proposed building site is not historic in nature. I don’t think Abraham Lincoln ever slept there. The alternative will be five overgrown empty lots that someone can build their “dreamhouse” on, along with all the other new residences being built on Highland Avenue.
Go out and interview some supporters instead of the “do-gooders” that project negativity, hoping the Tin Mill will return.
Two city councils have spoken for the residents in support, but evidently, the opponents want to change the process.
Thank you.
William Kosciuszko
New Castle
