Thanks to the Lawrence County commissioners for their attempt to call attention to a problem with Route 422 in Shenango Township.
Although PennDOT has declared the road safe, which may be true, there is still a major problem: Speed, specifically the erratic speed limits and failure of drivers to obey.
The problem begins on the 422 Bypass, where drivers move at NASCAR-like speeds and don’t adjust when they exit.
At the east end, the bypass speed limits reduce. For the most part, many vehicles continue at 70 to 80 mph throughout this, even approaching the exit ramp.
Then, they are still in the speed mode when on the regular section of 422.
And the speed limits on the regular 422 change too often, and don’t make sense. Where the bypass interchange is, there is a 55 mph speed limit, even though this is one of the busiest areas, packed with intersections and businesses and people turning to go to them.
The additional problem is lack of any enforcement of the speed limits in place. I’m not expecting this to turn into a Poland, Ohio,-like speed trap, but some enforcement is definitely needed. I’ve lived in in the vicinity of 422 for more than 30 years, and the abuse of speed is blatant and dangerous.
Make the speed limit a consistent 45 from the bypass east to somewhere in Slippery Rock Township, and enforced by state police and Shenango officers.
William Brown
Shenango Township
