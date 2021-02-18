Antifa has every reason to be proud.
With the help of the media, a handful of their thugs, by creating havoc and destruction at the Capitol, have succeeded in making 40,000 peaceful patriots appear to be rabid, wild-eyed, rabble-rousing vandals.
W.J. McChesney
New Galilee
