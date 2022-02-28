The Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation graciously thanks everyone who made our first Cookie Bowl Fundraiser a “sweet success.”
This delicious endeavor was a combined effort of publicity, talented bakers, gifted venue, donations, workers and the generous residents of the Ellwood City Area.
The success of this sale has given our membership the encouragement to have a Cookie Event in 2023.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for Community Outreach.
Virginia Ottaviani, Secretary
Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation
