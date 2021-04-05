As always, I believe children’s literature can teach, support, encourage, and promote positive thoughts within all households, schools and communities at large.
Here are a few books that have touched my heart:
1. “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” by Joanna Ho, illustrated by Dung Ho explains why a girl doesn’t have long eye lashes, but eyes that kiss in the corners, glow like warm tea, crinkle into crescent moons, and are filled with stories of the past and hope for the future. A genuine text accompanied by bright illustrations.
2. “Yen-Shen”: A Cinderella Story from China retold by Ai-Ling Louie and LON PO PO: A Red-Riding Hood Story From China by Ed Young, allows everyone to celebrate Asian characters in tales otherwise seen though tradition American features.
3. “Let’s Talk about Adoption,” by Fred Rogers, “Our Baby from China: An Adoption Story by Nancy D’Antonio,” and “When You Were Born in China” by Sara Dorow, all explain how adoption occurs for an American family seeking to adopt a child from China. Beautiful text and photographs capture the preparation and celebration of adoption.
4. “Uncle Peter’s Amazing Chinese Wedding” by Lenore Look, illustrated by Yumi Heo explains the traditions of a Chinese Wedding within a fun-filled, mischievous child’s mission to stop her uncle’s wedding so she can still be his No. 1 girl.
Let’s assist the next generation to see all cultures as positive celebrations of life.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
