Right now, when we’re hearing so much disturbing and hateful rhetoric, it is so important to remember that our diversity has been — and will always be — our greatest source of strength and pride here in the United States.”
In celebration of Michelle Obama’s quote, may I offer children’s books that give light to events and people who brought us to Black History Month 2022.
1. “Teach Your Dragon About Diversity” by Steve Herman
2. “The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read” by Rita Lorraine Hubbard and Oge Mora
3. “The Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford and Floyd Cooper
4. “Changes Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman, picture by Loren Long
5. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman”
6. “Above the Rim: How Elgin Baylor Changed Basketball” by Jen Bryant, illustrations by Frank Morrison
7. “Because Claudette” by Tracey Baptiste, illustrations by Tonya Engel
8. “Sit-In: How Four Friends Stood up by Sitting Down” by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrations by Brian Pinkney
You can find all of these recommendations on Amazon and in local libraries. As a parent, research the book to decide for yourself if the book fits the age and needs of your child.
Although children’s books are labeled “children’s,” I believe the text can often be for older children. Picture books are for all ages.
Happy Black History Month!
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
