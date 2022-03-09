Mister Rogers once stated, “If it is mentionable, it is manageable.” I often use this quote when teaching college students in my Educational Psychology Class.
If a child wants to talk about the Ukrainian conflict, it is best to address the concern. With the news cycle being 24/7, it is difficult to shield our children from all media.
If you avoid it, experts say that the children will use their imagination to answer their questions. This can be a more harmful alternative than the truth.
When speaking to your children, be mindful to let them know that people are helping the country of Ukraine, including the United States. As Mister Rogers said, “Look for the helpers.”
Deborah Kris of PBS Kids, suggests that as children reach school age, you can show them where Ukraine is located on the map. You can also speak of the courage the people of Ukraine are displaying and that courage is a characteristic to be admired. If your child wishes to help, they can raise money for humanitarian efforts through local organizations or their church.
Don’t forget, you can always use children’s literature as a starting point for discussion. Books on courage, immigration, conflict/resolution are abundantly available.
In all cases, it is essential that everything is presented in a calm, loving tone that creates a place of safety, so your children will approach you in the future whenever they have a question regarding this or any other issue.
In solidarity with Ukraine,
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.