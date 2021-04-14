“What interests me is what children go through growing up.”
This is a quote from beloved children’s author, Beverly Cleary, who recently passed away at the age of 104.
As teachers, grandparents and parents of elementary-aged children, it will be our responsibility to “carry the torch” for Beverly. Most likely, you had a teacher who read aloud one of her books about Ramona, Henry, or even a “mouse on a motorcycle.” Cleary wrote about kids who were a bit “scrappy.” She didn’t hesitate to write about important themes such as divorce in “Dear Mr. Henshaw,” which won her a Newberry Award. She wrote about real kids with real problems.
This made her appreciated by readers of all ages.
I want to encourage you to share your memories about when you read one of her books or listened to a teacher read one of her works. If you want to share Beverly Cleary’s life with your young reader, her website is still alive and well; just google her name. Plus, you could read her memoir, “Beverly Cleary: A Girl form Yamhill.”
Finally, after you have shared your memory and read a book with your reader, feel free to eat carrot cake, which was Beverly’s yearly birthday cake request.
Happy reading and eating!
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
