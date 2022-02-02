This winter I shoveled snow in November, and now I am having to put on layers to survive the frigid cold of January.
In the 1970s, I was a high school student growing up in New Jersey. We lived close to New York City, and we students were taught that in 50 years, (by the year 2020) Manhattan island would be under water, the Netherlands would be obliterated and our climate in the Northeast would resemble that of Florida. I remember thinking, “Wow, there’s a very good chance I could be alive to see all of that.”
Well, all I can say now is that the naysayers were wrong. It’s still cold in the winter and it’s either pleasant or hot in the summer. Climate-wise, I see no change that has taken place.
The debate on climate continues to rage as it has for 50 years and the findings of scientists remain quite polar. I, for one, appreciate the fact that I have lived long enough to have seen the results of predictions made 50 years ago. I doubt I will live another 50 years but for those who will, I don’t expect you will see a lot of change. I hope this letter is a comfort to young people who are stressed by the rhetoric of climate change.
Timothy Erson
New Castle
