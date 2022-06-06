With all the negativity and malice toward those who bravely serve and protect our families, it is important to support those who wear the badge as local police department and sheriff’s department peace officers.
Every day, thousands of law enforcement officers across the country leave their families at home while they faithfully protect the communities they serve. They say goodbye to their families, not knowing if, when, or in what condition they will arrive home. Yet every day, these heroes continue to uphold and defend the oath they took to protect the community.
The American Family Association has designated Sunday, June 12, 2022, as a Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement. We at Evangel Community Church are participating and invite our community to join us and millions of Americans in showing these law enforcement officers our respect and appreciation, as well as offering prayers for their safety.
There are many ways you can show your support to those who serve.
For example, prepare a few personal hand-written notes of encouragement for an officer. When you see them in public, simply hand them the note and let them know you are thankful for their service to the community. Another thought is if you see them in a restaurant, why not pick up their tab.
Please join me in sharing your appreciation to these fine men and women who serve to protect us and our families each day.
Pastor Harry Edenhofer
Evangel Community Church
