A reminder to all owners of dogs: 1) an adult should always be the supervisor of the dog, not a child! 2) All dogs can bite, regardless of whether the owner thinks it doesn’t.
One simple irresponsible lapse in judgement can result in devastating consequences to either the dog handler or the dog. Having, and caring, for a dog should not be taken lightly.
This letter is being written because for the second time, I have been attacked in my neighborhood by irresponsible dog owners, each time requiring medical assistance. The last attack occurred on March 10. A careless owner allowed her young son to let their dog out, a German Shepherd, and it attacked me and my dog. I was able to protect our dog, but I took the brunt of the attack, requiring 15 stitches and loss of work time, not to mention the mental trauma of having to go through such an ordeal, twice!
So, I say again — supervise your dogs and your children. Each deserve your undivided attention.
Unfortunately this letter to the editor will not reach all those that it should. I urge our elected officials to please do what is necessary in order to protect the citizens of our city.
Tammie Maciejewski
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.