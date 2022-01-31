The Frick Park Bridge collapsed today in Pittsburgh.
President Biden had a scheduled trip to Pittsburgh today. As I drove to one of my work sites, I listened to his speech — genuine and prescient. Carried on CNN and MSNBC in its entirety on Sirius XM.
Where was the Fox News Channel? They were off talking about other news. Is this why so many people have no idea what this president is about? Why do people watch Fox when it doesn’t cover something as important as a presidential speech, when the goofballs at night talk in an undemocratic manner and wallow in obsequious to people who would do this nation harm?
I know the answer — it’s called money. On Jan. 6, it was also called death.
Rupert Murdoch went to Britain and bought a large daily paper, and proceeded to spread poison on any story he could twist and exaggerate to inflame people’s passions, regardless of the destruction it could and did cause.
Murdoch and his Fox do the same here in America. They encourage fanaticism, stretch the truth and twist facts. They aim to tititulate, to bring viewership back for more infectious discourse, to profiteer in moral and ethical civil depravity.
For all their egregious hype on vaccines, every single person at Fox is vaccinated.
Rupert Murdoch is not a guy with integrity or class. In my book, he’s a loser, and so is the entire Fox Network of viperous individuals.
Sandra Leigh Conti
New Castle
