The reader who falsely wrote that AR-15 are not used for hunting, target practice or self defense is blatantly false.
In Pennsylvania, you can hunt groundhog and coyotes with an AR, and many people do. It is also a very pleasant gun to target practice with due to its low recoil, as it is not a high-powered caliber.
Lastly, it is an excellent home-defense weapon and has been used many many times nationwide for this exact purpose.
As usual, liberals are more concerned with their feelings than actual facts.
Russell Hedland
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.