The letter of Jan. 24 tries to blame Joe Biden for all the COVID deaths in 2021. According to the CDC, about 90 percent of all COVID fatalities are the unvaccinated.
So how is it the president's fault that anti-vaxxers refuse their shots?
The right-wing crackpots are comparing mask and vaccine mandates to Hitler's Third Reich while Republican-controlled state Legislatures (Texas) are imposing "pregnancy mandates" for women and girls who are victims of rape and incest.
The writer of Jan. 29, "Fox Out to Mislead America," was spot on. I should add their longtime Fox News anchor, Shepard Smith, left the network last year for CNBC. He stated the reason for his departure was "I just want to tell the truth, give the facts and report the news without opinion or bias." Wow! What a repudiation of the "fair and balanced" mantra.
By the way, I have a question for all the Foxers who think President Biden is a socialist or is not the legitimately elected commander-in-chief. Did you take Joe's $1,400 COVID stimulus check, or did you return it to the Treasury Department?
The letter of Feb. 3 reminds us of our freedom of speech, expression and thought, but doesn't acknowledge the Republicans' war on history and literature. There are GOP-dominated school boards, along with governorships and mayors, who are promoting a book-burning spree. There are something like 850 books being targeted for removal from school and public libraries, along with history topics students and teachers are prohibited from discussing (not much freedom of expression, thought or speech here, huh?).
The writer suggests that liberal "free thinkers" are responsible for most of the crime in America. Of course, we can't have a forum on crime and the rule of law without mentioning Donald Trump, by far the most lawless president in history. At one of his recent rallies, Trump said if he is re-elected in 2024 he will grant get-out-of-jail-free cards (pardons) to all those insurrectionist rioters who vandalized the Capitol ($1 million damage) and killed a police officer on Jan. 6, 2021.
I doubt if any of those dudes waving "Trump" flags and wearing "Camp Auschwitz: T-shirts are free-thinking liberals.
Robert Zbegan
Shenango Township
